Meteorologist Laura Bannon has your full 4WARN Weather Forecast with LIVE 4WARN Real-Time Radar.

Half and half Tuesday. Starting off with rain and thunderstorms which will fade through the middle of the morning. The rest of day will be mostly cloudy and mild in the 60s. 

More showers move in by night into early Wednesday. This trend continues off and on into early Thursday. 

By Thursday afternoon, it'll be brisk as temperatures warm through the 50s. 

There's more rain in the weekend forecast. Especially Friday into early Saturday morning. 

Colder weather will then take over Sunday into Monday of next week.

 

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

