It’s been a struggle to see the sun lately but we should see some sunshine today. This will give a nice boost to our high temps to the lower 50s.
Clouds thicken tonight as rain moves back in. Off and on showers for Thursday. Staying mild in the 50s.
Drying out for Friday. Highs again in the 50s.
We have issued a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.
Turning windy and warm for the first half. It looks unsettled with rain and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. Make sure to stay weather aware.
Colder air pours in overnight into Sunday. Light snow possible across the Mid-state.
Bone chilling temps expected by Monday morning. Lows in the teens.
