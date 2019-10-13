Your weather for the upcoming week and rest of your weekend

After a cold start to the morning, it will be another perfect fall afternoon. Expect a high around 70° under sunny skies.  Temperatures fall into the mid-40s tonight. 

The sunshine continues into the start of the work week with a little warm-up to the mid-70s for Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, another weak cold front moves into the midstate, bringing with it some rain showers.  We dry out by Wednesday morning but temperatures will be cooler than average, back to the mid 60s. 

Another little warm-up by Friday to the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine that carries into the start of next weekend. 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

