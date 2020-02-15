After a chilly start this morning, we're looking at a much warmer weekend. Highs will reach the mid-50°s on Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. We look to stay dry, with the exception of a stray passing shower possible on Sunday. Lows tonight fall into the upper 30°s.
The better rain chances return for the start of the week. We also welcome back temperatures in the 60°s. Monday will bring a high of 64° with about a 30% chance of rain. Showers ramp up Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Expect widespread rain, even a thunderstorm or two possible, on Tuesday. Highs will still be in the low 60°s. Lows fall into the mid-30°s and rain clears out by Wednesday morning.
The sunshine returns, along with more seasonable temperatures, by mid-week. Highs will be in the 40°s under mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday.
