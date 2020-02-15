Melanie Layden with the Saturday Morning 4WARN Weather Forecast

After a chilly start this morning, we're looking at a much warmer weekend. Highs will reach the mid-50°s on Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. We look to stay dry, with the exception of a stray passing shower possible on Sunday. Lows tonight fall into the upper 30°s. 

The better rain chances return for the start of the week. We also welcome back temperatures in the 60°s.  Monday will bring a high of 64° with about a 30% chance of rain. Showers ramp up Monday night into Tuesday morning. 

Expect widespread rain, even a thunderstorm or two possible, on Tuesday. Highs will still be in the low 60°s.  Lows fall into the mid-30°s and rain clears out by Wednesday morning. 

The sunshine returns, along with more seasonable temperatures, by mid-week. Highs will be in the 40°s under mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.