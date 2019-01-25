After a cold end to the work week. The weekend will be a little warmer.
A few flurries are possible tonight with lows in the mid 20s. A warming trend takes off with highs in the 40s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with rain/snow possible Saturday night in Sunday, although we're not expecting much in the way of accumulation.
A nice warm up on Monday before a blast of really cold air moves in. Monday's highs will rise to the 50s.
Arctic air takes aim at Middle Tennessee by Tuesday as temps drop below freezing for highs. There is a good chance of snow Tuesday and some lingering into Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the single digits to low teens.
