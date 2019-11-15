TGIF! It's another cold morning for Middle Tennessee as we start in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. The sun will reveal itself this afternoon as temperatures climb through the 40s. A stiff north breeze will make it feel much colder but the sunshine will be a nice touch!
The weekend looks great to get outside albeit a bit cool. Mostly sunny and a bit cool in the 50s.
Our weather pattern looks relatively quiet in the extended. Gradually warming each day, eventually landing in the lower 60s by mid-week. We'll be teased with shower chances on Tuesday. There's another shot for precipitation by Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.