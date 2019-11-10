After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid-60s for highs. Plenty of sunshine all afternoon.
Big changes for Monday as a rain and a cold front swing though the midstate, bringing with it the possibility of some snow. We will start off the day with widespread rain showers. The cold front will move through with the rain, which will cause a changeover to a wintry mix, then eventually some light snow showers. Not much accumulation is expected with this system-- just a dusting to half an inch, mainly in "snow friendly" areas like Southern Kentucky and the Plateau. The round of wintry weather clears out by late Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and bitterly cold with highs only reaching the mid-30s. We could set a record for the lowest high temperature recorded on that date. Lows will drop into the teens.
Sunshine returns for the rest of the week with a gradual warm-up, however highs only reach the 40's and 50's.
