Our overnight lows won't be as cool as this morning but still a little brisk with most areas settling down to the mid to upper 50's tonight.
Sunday advertises more of the same wonderful weather. The only major difference is temps will be a little warmer in the mid 80's.
Monday and Tuesday rain chances will begin to come up but nothing like the deluge we saw last week. Only a few widely scattered showers are expected those days.
Highs will stay above average to begin October with much of next week hanging in the mid-80's. Also, as our winds turn back to the south, humidity will begin to creep back up next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.