Beautiful day across the Mid State with plenty of sun and despite cooler than normal temperatures, it feels nice out.
Tonight will be chilly.
Temperatures will fall through the 40's before midnight with Sunday morning starting off in the 30's.
The sun sticks around all day Sunday with warmer 60's for highs.
Next week revolves around two weather stories. 1) Showers Monday turning to snow overnight and 2) another cold, below average stretch of days.
A cold front will bring widespread rain into the area Monday afternoon. As temperatures cool to near freezing Monday night, rain will begin to transition to a rain/snow or all snow mix.
We'll have a few hours overnight to see minor accumulations ranging from just a dusting to up to half an inch or so in areas waking up Tuesday.
The round of wintry weather clears out by Tuesday afternoon.
Sunshine returns for the rest of the week but much colder air funnels in.
Overnight lows will range from the teens to the 20's with highs only getting into the 40's and 50's.
