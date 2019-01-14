Quiet skies to start the new work week. Look for clouds hang around today. Staying rather chilly with highs nearing 40 degrees. Lows back to the 20s.
More sunshine to come this way tomorrow. Highs top in the middle 40s.
Even warmer come Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s.
Next shot at rain arrives Thursday into Friday morning. No signs of cold just yet.
Looking ahead to the weekend, there’s another opportunity for rain. A wintry mix is not out of the question by Sunday. We’re also watching for a big drop in our temperatures during this time period. A lot to sort out from now until then, make sure to check back with us frequently from now until then.
