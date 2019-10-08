Just as it was starting to feel like fall, warmer air will take over for a few days.

Tonight will be another cool one with lows in the low 50s. Beware of some developing fog late night.

Wednesday after the fog diminishes expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s. 

Thursday partly sunny with a few isolated thundershowers and highs in the mid 80s.

Another front approaches Friday it will bring some spotty showers. It will still be warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday look for more rain with a big drop in temperatures. High 66.

Sunday brings back the chilly mornings with lows dropping to the mid 40s. Highs in the low 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

