Another very cold night will be followed by noticeably milder weather.
Tonight will be clear as temperatures plummet into the mid 20s once again. Tomorrow, clouds will be on the increase. Despite this, temperatures should reach the lowermost 50s.
This weekend, we'll have more clouds than sunshine. If any showers move into Middle Tennessee, they'll be focused south of I-40. There may be a passing sprinkle or shower in Nashville, but the chance of that is low -- just 20%. Temperatures this weekend will be seasonable -- in the 30s at night and low-mid 50s during the day.
Monday through Wednesday of next week will be lovely -- perfect for shopping or travel. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average with sunshine during the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. More clouds return Thursday with temperatures still well above average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.