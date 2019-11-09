Warm weekend weather with plenty of sun before big changes hit next week.

It'll be bright and milder this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be warmer still, with temperatures soaring into the upper 60s.

On Monday, the next front approaches bringing rain by afternoon. The high will be in the mid 50s.

As the rain exits Monday night or very early Tuesday, a brief period of freezing rain and/or light snow will be possible. The morning low on Tuesday dips to the upper 20s and the high will only reach the mid 30s.

Staying cold through the end of the week with highs in the 40s. 

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

