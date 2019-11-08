A bitter chill has settled in this morning. Temps have dropped off into the 20s and when you factor in the wind it feels more like the teens for some.
Cold weather will be with us all day. Highs in the 40s under a sun drenched sky.
A moderate freeze is expected Saturday morning with lows in the low-mid 20s. The rest of the day will be sunny and cool.
More sunshine for the second half of the weekend but warmer.
Another sharp cold front will move in Monday with a period of rain that will briefly mix with and turn to snow showers before exiting early Tuesday.
Temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the mid 30s. Brrrrr!
