Clouds move in tonight but still mild as temperatures only fall into the low 50°s overnight tonight.
We're not finished with the warmth just yet. Through the end of the week, highs remain in the 60°s with more clouds, but staying dry.
There is a small chance for a shower by Friday but most will stay dry. A better chance for rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday. On Sunday, even a thunderstorm or two is possible, but no severe weather is expected.
As the rain clears out, much cooler air moves in. On Monday, highs with drop to around 50° with lows falling back into the 30°s.
