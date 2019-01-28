4WARN Weather Alert in effect Monday Night through Tuesday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
Mother Nature has some tricks up her sleeves. For today, windy and warm with temps skyrocketing to the upper 50s, nearing 60 degrees! This is all driven by the wind. Make the most of it as a potent cold front comes diving across Middle Tennessee.
Rain moves in this evening and transitions to snow as temperatures tumble. Look for snow to wind down from west to east early Tuesday morning. The way it stands now, 1.0"-1.5" of snow will be possible in Nashville, with lesser totals northwest and higher totals farther east and southeast. As much as 2 to 3 inches. Please delay any travel plans if it all possible during this time period.
The sun comes out Tuesday afternoon which may help the road conditions but a bulk of snow is expected to stick around. Highs in the 30s.
Another drop hits Wednesday, snow showers possible early. Highs in the middle 20s and single digits lows. Still quite cold through Thursday with highs near freezing.
It’s not until the end of the week when finally break freezing. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We’ll start making significant strides in our temperature department this weekend. Highs in the 50s by Saturday and nearing 60 by Sunday with rain returning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.