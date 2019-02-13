It will be sharply colder to start off Wednesday. Early morning temperatures will hover around freezing. Factor in the wind, and it will feel more like the 20s.
Soak up all the sunshine this afternoon. It’ll be pleasant with highs in the 50s.
Overnight temps will be chilly in the 30s.
Clouds scoot back in tomorrow. Highs trend warmer in the 60s. There is a slim shot at a shower or two by evening.
Rain returns for Friday and lingers through the weekend. Highs in the 40s.
