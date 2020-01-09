A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for Saturday for possible severe thunderstorms.
Gusty wind and springlike temperatures will precede late week and weekend rain and potentially severe thunderstorms.
Tonight cloudy with some showers moving in toward morning, low 56.
The rain will be very patchy on Friday, so while some areas will get wet, others will remain dry. Highs will be in the 60s.
Saturday, a band of strong-severe thunderstorms will develop and reach the Tennessee River late in the morning, Nashville by early afternoon, and the Cumberland Plateau by mid-late afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and brief flash flooding will be possible. Isolated tornadoes could also develop, so be sure to remain weather aware with the News4 app.
Sunday, the weather clears out, High in the mid 50s, still above average.
Partly cloudy and mild Monday, highs near 60.
Rain showers return Tuesday through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.