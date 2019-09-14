Even though temperatures will remain above average this weekend, it's not too terribly bad out so far.

 
Highs remain in the upper 80's and low 90's today and again on Sunday. 
A weak front is slowly moving through and could help to spark a shower or two well south of I-40 later today. 
Otherwise, we're looking bone dry. 
 
Sunday will be nearly identical with more 90's and sunshine. 
 
Actually, the next several days look to be similar. 
Much of next week will be sunny with low rain chances. 
Temperatures look to remain in the mid to low 90's. 

