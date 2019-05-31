Nice weekend ahead mainly dry and warm.
Tonight mostly clear and comfortable with lower humidity, low 62.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, High in the upper 80s.
Sunday partly cloudy with a few isolated showers with highs in the upper 80s again.
The beginning of next week will be fantastic with average weather for an early June day, highs near 80 degrees and lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday a few showers return. There's a great chance of rain Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
