After a super sunny Tuesday, clouds return to the Midstate this afternoon.
Rain chances remain on the low side today but also start to creep up to end the work week.
For today -
- Highs: Upper 60s
- Rain chance: 20% mainly south
Tonight -
- Lows: mid to low 40s
- Rain chance: 20% mainly south
Thursday will not be a washout, but a few more widely scattered showers are possible. Again, mainly south of I-40.
The same is expected Friday with a few more showers in the forecast.
Saturday looks cloudy with a few isolated showers expected during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler topping out in the 50s.
Widespread rain is expected through Sunday and Sunday night.
Overnight, enough cold air sinks in to try and change rain over to a wintry mix of rain/snow.
However, little to no accumulation is expected at this time.
As with any forecast involving snow - accumulation, placement and when it starts - is subject to change. Check back with us through the weekend as we fine tune the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.