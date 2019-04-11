Wicked wind today with gusts topping 40 MPH at times. A Wind Advisory is posted for the Midstate from 10AM-7PM. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s again.
Late tonight, a line of showers and storms march in. Plan on wet roads in spots for your Friday morning commute. Not as warm with 70s for highs.
The next round slides in this weekend.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be in the area beginning Saturday late morning and will stick around through Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong. Make sure to have a plan B if you have any outdoor plans.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 83 Wind: S 20-40
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers/thunder. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-25
Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of mainly AM showers and rumbles. Hi: 75 Lo: 53 Wind: SW 10-20
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers/thunder.
Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.
Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 59 Cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
