Another warm and slightly humid day! Starting off mild in the 60s. Warm breezes pick up sending highs back into the 80s. On record watch today in Nashville, the record is 89 so we are inching close to it. 

We'll stay on the warmer side of things through at least Thursday. A couple rounds of showers and a few storms expected for the second half of the week. Rain lingers through the weekend with highs in the 70s. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 86 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Can’t rule out a stray shower or thundershower. Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Wind: S 10-20

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 78 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

