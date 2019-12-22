Widespread rain has remained south of I-40 so far today.
The rain really won't let up until overnight tonight.
Showers will fade by Monday but clouds will be slow to exit the region.
Full sun returns by Tuesday and will stick around for the remainder of the week.
The big story for Christmas week will be the abnormally warm temperatures.
60's will be common for all of Middle Tennessee both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Right now, our next best chance for rain comes at the end of the week on Friday.
