Some relief from the humidity to start the new week but that all changes soon.

Partly cloudy and warm in the 80s this afternoon. Cool by night in the 50s.

The rest of the week looks downright hot! Highs in the lower 90s. A pop up storm or two possible but most stay dry. 

Right now, the upcoming holiday week looks hot and dry. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 83 Wind: NW 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Wind: NE/SE 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, humid. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

