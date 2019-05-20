Some relief from the humidity to start the new week but that all changes soon.
Partly cloudy and warm in the 80s this afternoon. Cool by night in the 50s.
The rest of the week looks downright hot! Highs in the lower 90s. A pop up storm or two possible but most stay dry.
Right now, the upcoming holiday week looks hot and dry.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 83 Wind: NW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Wind: NE/SE 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, humid. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.