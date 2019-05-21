Today will be notably hotter than yesterday. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon. Thunderstorms to the west over Arkansas will enter Tennessee overnight, fizzling as they go. By 2am-4am, a few showers from that system will be possible in southwest Kentucky.
On Wednesday, a few showers and thunderstorms will be likely north and northwest of Nashville. Nashville's chance of receiving any rain will be just 20% though. It'll be hot again with a high around 90.
Then, even hotter weather develops Thursday through the entire Memorial Day weekend. During that time period, rain will remain highly unlikely. It'll be partly cloudy with lows around 70s and highs in the low 90s. The heat should peak in Nashville on Friday and Saturday with a high both days of 93.
