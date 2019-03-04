Cold air has entrenched itself across the Midstate. The wind isn't helping out much either, prompting for bitter chills in the teens for most. Make sure the kids are bundled up before heading off to school.
Staying rather cold for the first half of the week. Highs remain in the 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows in the teens and 20s. Don't forget about your outdoor pets!
By Thursday, we'll finally thaw out with highs near 50 degrees. Small chance of rain returns by evening. Rain chances linger through the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Hi: 34 Wind: NW 8-18
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 38 Lo: 17 Wind: NW 10-20
Nashville & all of Middle Tennessee
Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 38 Increasing clouds. 30% chance of a shower late.
Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 46 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers
Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 55 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers/thunder.
Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of mainly AM showers/thunder.
