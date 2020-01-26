Although it's a cloudy Sunday at least temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday.
I can't rule out an isolated shower this afternoon but the bulk of the rain comes tonight.
Rain will be around for some time but will be light in nature. All of this falls as rain. No snow/mix expected tonight.
Showers move out early Monday. The rest of the day and Tuesday will be dry with afternoon highs in the 40's and 50's.
Rain works back in Tuesday night.
There could be a bit of a rain/snow mix Tuesday night but not enough to impact travel.
Another system moves in Friday and Saturday.
As it looks now, it doesn't appear to be a complete soaker. Details when become clearer this week.
