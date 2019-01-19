The big question that still remains is how much snow we'll get and where exactly we'll see it.
The forecast hasn't changed much with the prime spots for snow remaining in northwest TN, the KY/TN state line and the Plateau.
This event was never expected to be a blockbuster snowfall event for Middle Tennessee.
The arrival of the snow/sleet/freezing rain mix will begin to move into West Tennessee around sunset. Areas in northwest TN (Henry, Stewart & Montgomery Counties) will start to see the transition from rain to a mix shortly after sunset.
For Nashville, we'll start to make the transition around 9PM. Areas east of Nashville will see the transition around midnight.
At best, the prime spots mentioned above will see around an inch of snow while the rest of the Mid-State will only get a dusting to nothing at all.
The focus for Sunday will be the below freezing temperatures and the wet roads. Slick spots will develop during the overnight and for the first few hours Sunday. Bridges & overpasses will be the main spots for slick areas.
Temperatures will struggle Sunday with highs only expected to top out in the upper 20's/ low 30's. With the wind, it'll feel more like the low 20's all day long.
The coldest air of the season arrives Monday morning with widespread teens across the area. Wind Chill's will be in the single digits during the morning hours.
Thankfully, our cold snap doesn't last long. After a cold start Tuesday we'll climb back to near 50° with a little sunshine during the afternoon.
By the middle of the week our next system will swing through bringing us another round of widespread rain and possible a wintry mix on the back side.
Our temperatures take a hit, falling back into the 40's for Thursday and 30's on Friday.
