After a cold start to the week, temperatures will warm tomorrow, just to plummet again mid week.
Tonight, temperatures will fall briefly, but rise toward morning. Out the door temperatures on Tuesday will be around freezing.
A Wind Advisory has bee issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday. that wind Tuesday will warm things to a high in the low 50s. Clouds will thicken late. Rain will follow Tuesday night, lingering for much of Wednesday. The precipitation may end as some wet snow flakes Wednesday evening, a dusting is possible north of I-40.
Thursday and Friday will turn colder, but be dry. Highs in the low 40s Thursday and only near freezing Friday. Friday's morning low will dip to the teens.
Another front this weekend will make for the chance for a few rain to snow showers late Saturday through early Sunday. Lows this weekend will be in the 20s in general with highs near 40.
