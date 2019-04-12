Early morning showers give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the 70s.
Another round of rain moves in late tonight into Saturday. It does not look like a wash out. There will be some dry times during the afternoon on Saturday. The high will be in the low 70s.
Widespread rain is expected overnight and through Sunday. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible early Sunday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of mainly AM showers and rumbles. Hi: 73 Lo: 53 Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE/NE 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers/thunder. Hi: 70 Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 44 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of an AM shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 59 Cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
