Today will be cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s. Occasional showers are likely until early this afternoon when a steadier batch of rain moves in, lingering into early this evening. Tonight, count on lingering showers as temperatures hold in the 40s.
Tomorrow, off and on showers will remain, especially along and north of I-40. Then Sunday night, as cold air returns to the Mid State, a few snow showers or snow flurries will be possible, lingering into Monday. Highs Monday will be around 40.
Tuesday through Thursday will be brighter with moderating temperatures. Tuesday morning will be quite cold with a low in the mid 20s. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 50s. Then on Friday, a few rain showers will attempt to return as the warming trend continues. Highs then should reach the upper 50s and low 60s.
