So far, it's been a quiet day for Middle Tennessee.
After sunset, a few showers will begin to move in from the southwest.
The rain won't be enough to ruin any evening plans but be prepared for it.
An unsettled weekend is on tap for the Mid State with rounds of scattered showers and storms expected Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.
Severe weather does not appear to be a major threat this weekend but a few storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rainfall and vivid lightning. Most of what we see will be light to moderate rainfall.
Highs this weekend will stay cool with most areas only making it into the mid to low 70's.
A few showers will linger into Monday morning but by the time the afternoon rolls around we'll be back to dry conditions with sunshine returning to the area.
By Wednesday highs will begin to creep back into the 80's.
