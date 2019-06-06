Lots of clouds with periods of rain will continue tonight, right through Saturday. At times, the rain will be light. At other times, heavy downpours will occur along with lightning and thunder. It'll remain very muggy throughout. Highs will be around 80 and lows will be near 70.
On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will become more spotty in nature. That means there should be a few more dry periods than on Friday or Saturday. A few more fleeting peeks of sunshine are also expected. Highs will be in the middle 80s with lows near 70.
Showers will begin to exit on Monday. Late Monday or Monday night, clouds will decrease to make for a brighter, drier Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday afternoon, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Rain chance then, 20%. Temperatures will recover into the middle 80s. Thursday will turn hot with a high around 90.
