There's a few showers out there starting off this Thursday. The afternoon holds for a mostly cloudy sky and Spring-like temps in the 70s.
Late at night a line to strong thunderstorms move in. Some could be strong to severe with damaging wind and an isolated tornado. This is especially the case for areas north and west of Nashville.
Unsettled skies continue through at least Friday before a weekend cool down.
Saturday looks mostly sunny and pleasant in the 50s. Even warmer by Sunday as clouds thicken. A few showers move in late in the day.
More rain heads in this direction next week.
