Light rain showers to start off Wednesday. Quick pickup again today with highs in the lower 70s. Record warmth possible.
While occasional showers are possible for all during this time period, the most likely location for heavy rain and storms is to the northwest of Nashville.
Windy and very warm Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. By night, rain and storms will come plowing through. Strong winds will be possible.
On Friday morning, the rain will be ending, and it's back to reality with highs in the 30s/40s.
We'll be recovering nicely by Saturday and Sunday and will have another shot at rain for the second half of the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.