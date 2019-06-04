Today will be variably cloudy with variable temperatures. It'll remain coolest along the TN River Valley, where highs will be limited to the lowermost 80s. Nashville should peak in the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. A few showers over western Middle Tennessee will slide eastward this afternoon, fizzling as they go. Rain chance, 20%.
Tonight, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through. It'll be muggy with a low around 70. Spotty showers and storms are likely on Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine. One or two storms could become strong producing damaging wind gusts over south central Kentucky and northeastern Middle Tennessee during the mid-late morning. A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for Wednesday for that reason.
The weather will turn even more unsettled Thursday through Monday. Through that period count on lots of clouds, occasional rain and thunderstorms with some brief heavy downpours, seasonable temperatures, and lots of humidity. We'll have lows around 70 and highs in the low-mid 80s. In general, 1" to 4" of rain will have fallen in Middle Tennessee by Monday afternoon.
