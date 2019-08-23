Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as a cold front moves into Middle Tennessee this afternoon.  We'll have some sunshine, but the accent will remain on the clouds.  It'll remain humid with a high temperature in the low-mid 80s.

Tonight, rain will gradually push to the south.  The best rain chance on Saturday will be over southern Middle Tennessee.  It'll be variably cloudy with highs in the low-mid 80s and slightly less humidity.  Mainly dry weather is expected along the TN/KY line.

Rain and storms will expand Sunday, lingering through Monday and into Tuesday.  Highs then will be in the mid-upper 80s.  Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and warm, but not oppressive.  We'll have highs in the mid-upper 80s then.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

