4WARN Weather Alert in effect. Scattered showers and storms will develop today. Some storms could contain gusty damaging wind. It'll be variably cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the 80s and lowermost 90s.
Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight through Friday night. It won't rain the whole time or be a complete washout in any one area. Keep an umbrella nearby throughout, however. Highs Friday will be in the mid-upper 80s.
The focus of rain will push south of I-40 on Saturday, although a few showers and isolated storms will still be possible north of the interstate. Spotty rain and storms will expand across the area on Sunday, lingering into Monday and Tuesday before drier weather moves in on Wednesday and Thursday. Nighttime lows through that period will be around 70 with highs in the mid-upper 80s in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.