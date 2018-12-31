**4WARN Weather Alert Monday**
Early morning rain across Middle Tennessee will lift to the through mid-morning. Temperatures also climb through the 50s and 60s with winds picking up from the south. Highs in the 70s with strong winds, gusts up to 40 MPH.
In the late mid to late afternoon time frame, a band of heavy rain and thunderstorms come marching in. Chief threats with these storms will be damaging wind. Tornado threat is not at a zero. Stay weather aware today, especially if you have outdoor plans.
Rain quickly comes to an end by evening. Look for temperatures in the 50s to ring in the New Year.
Cloudy and cool for the first day of 2019. By Wednesday, rain chances return and linger into Thursday.
Glorious weekend ahead with more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s/60s.
