A pleasant winter pattern sticks around for a few days.
Temperatures drop tonight, falling back near freezing under a mostly clear sky.
Tomorrow temperatures continue to rise with abundant sunshine, the high will reach 58.
Thursday expect increasing clouds with even warmer temperatures in the mid 60s.
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued Friday and Saturday for possible flooding and strong storms.
Several inches of rain expected which could lead to flooding by late Saturday. Make sure you're connected to the 4WARN Storm Team and download the News4 App.
Saturday there is also the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs both Friday and Saturday will reach the upper 60s.
Calmer and cooler for Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and a high near 60.
Another round of rain for Middle Tennessee starting early next week.
