Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, carrying into early this evening. It'll be seasonably hot with a high around 90 and a low around 70. Rain chance this evening will be 30%.
Saturday and Sunday will become hot and remain humid with less rain coverage than during recent days. We'll have lows around 70, a high in the low 90s, and just 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Monday will be similar before the rain chance increases slightly on Tuesday afternoon to 30%. Then, Wednesday through Friday will bring even greater chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in your area -- 40% to 50%.
The hottest weather of the week will occur on Sunday through Tuesday with highs of 93 or 94 degrees each day.
