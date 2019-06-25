Finally, a day with no rain in the forecast.
Today will be the driest day Middle Tennessee has seen in a little over a week.
On the flip side, without rain and clouds, temperatures will surge back into the upper 80's and low 90's.
The rest of the week will be mainly dry for the Mid State.
However, each afternoon one or two isolated showers will likely pop-up.
This is indicative of a typical summertime pattern for our area.
Temperatures will continue to hang out near 90° for the remainder of the week.
By the time the weekend gets here rain chances will rise a bit but I do not expect a washout either day.
Right now the chance for rain ranges from 30-40%.
