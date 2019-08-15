Pleasant weather settles in for the rest of the week.
Highs near 90 degrees have never felt so amazing! We'll see that both today and tomorrow under a sunny to partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures heat up for the weekend. Highs in the middle 90s but feeling more like 100 degrees. Pop up storm chances increase for Sunday. No need to cancel any plans!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: NW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
