Another nice day across Middle Tennessee.
Clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures falling through the 40's before midnight.
We'll be dealt another round of near-freezing temperatures to begin the day Monday.
A dry cold front will sneak through tonight setting us up for a cooler afternoon Monday with highs in the mid-50's.
We'll start a slow warming trend Tuesday that will last through next weekend.
Morning lows will work back into the 40's by Thursday with highs climbing through the 60's all week.
There still looks to be a chance for rain beginning Wednesday afternoon but this round clears out by Thursday.
The chance for rain is not impressive so there's a good chance most will stay dry.
Right now, next weekend will start dry with highs in the 70's before possible showers return Sunday afternoon.
