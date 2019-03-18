Cold to start with temps in the 30s. Make sure the kids have a nice warm jacket at the bus stop this morning. Plenty of sunshine on tap today. Highs in the 50s.
Quiet skies continue through mid-week. A few showers possible late Wednesday through Thursday. This won't amount to a lot. At most a few tenths of an inch of some.
Clearing out through the second half of the week. Spring-like temps follow suit. Highs in the 70s this weekend. Next rain risk arrives Sunday.
Spring officially begins at 4:58PM on Wednesday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56 Wind: N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Wind: NE/S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.
Thu: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.
Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
