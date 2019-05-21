Our temperatures are taking a more summer-like turn.
It's mild in the 60s and 70s. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs top near 90 degrees.
We're locked in the 90s Wednesday through the entire holiday weekend. A stray shower or storms possible tomorrow otherwise no meaningful rain expected.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy, quite warm. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 69 Wind: NE/SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, humid. Breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Wind: S 8-18
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
