Strong thunderstorms will move off the Cumberland Plateau by 5pm. Weather more typical of summertime will develop over the Mid State to follow.
Tonight will become partly cloudy with patchy valley fog forming toward morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s in general. On Tuesday, it'll turn partly cloudy and hot, but be dry for a change. Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Wednesday, a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will form. We'll have lows around 70 and highs around 90. Thursday will be similar with a 30% rain chance on both Thursday and Friday. Friday, the weather looks uneventful with even higher heat -- high, 92. Then, widely scattered showers and storms will develop on Saturday through Monday with a 30% rain chance Saturday and Monday where you are. Sunday's rain chance will be slightly higher, at 40%. Highs through that period will be in the low 90s with lows holding around 70.
