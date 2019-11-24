Tonight will turn chilly with lows in the 30s.  Monday will be much like today, but milder.  Temperatures will soar into the low-mid 60s.  

Tuesday, clouds will return as it becomes windy.  A few showers will be possible.  A better chance for rain and possibly even a thundershower develops Tuesday night.  Wednesday will also be breezy as that rain system moves away.

Thursday and Friday will only bring the slightest shower chance.  Saturday will turn windy and warmer.  Showers and thunderstorms will pass through the Mid State late that day.  Colder air filters in on Sunday -- one week from today.

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

