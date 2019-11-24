Tonight will turn chilly with lows in the 30s. Monday will be much like today, but milder. Temperatures will soar into the low-mid 60s.
Tuesday, clouds will return as it becomes windy. A few showers will be possible. A better chance for rain and possibly even a thundershower develops Tuesday night. Wednesday will also be breezy as that rain system moves away.
Thursday and Friday will only bring the slightest shower chance. Saturday will turn windy and warmer. Showers and thunderstorms will pass through the Mid State late that day. Colder air filters in on Sunday -- one week from today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.