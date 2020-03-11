Wednesday starts off cooler in the 40s. It'll be mostly dry with a few showers for areas west of 65. Highs in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Rain chances increase tonight with lows in the 50s.
Showers and thunderstorms become more numerous tomorrow. Temperatures in the lower 70s. Severe weather is possible by night. Hail, wind, and an isolated tornado possible. A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued. Make sure your weather alerts are turned on in your News4 App.
The storms move out early Friday and much calmer weather takes shape for the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. The next round of rain isn't too far off though.
More rain is expected heading into the weekend. There could be 2 to 3" of rain through the weekend, but this should not cause flooding issues.
